YouTube down? Users report disruptions on video platform; netizens ask ‘how am i supposed to have dinner’

YouTube down: Hundreds of thousands of users especially in the United States reported that video platform YouTube was not working for them.

According to outage tracking website Downdetector, around 283,490 people in the US reported that they were not being able to access YouTube on Tuesday night, one of the most popular video platforms in the world.

“User reports indicate problems with YouTube TV since 8:13 PM EST,” it said in a post on X.

The YouTube error was reported worldwide.

Google addressed the global YouTube outage and said, “An issue with our recommendations system prevented videos from appearing across surfaces on YouTube (including the homepage, the YouTube app, YouTube Music and YouTube Kids). The homepage is back, but we're still working on a full fix”

In India too, thousands of users reported the YouTube down incident today, with the number of reports on Downdetector crossing 18,000 at 6:42 am IST.

As per data on Downdetector, 56% of users in the US reported a problem with their YouTube app, while 21% said that they were facing problems with the website. The remaining 12% YouTube users had trouble logging into the platform.

YouTube TV had 8,923 issue reports on the website, while Google had 2,694.

In India, a whopping 71% users had trouble with the YouTube app, while 18% reported issues in live streaming.

Users reported that they were seeing a ‘something went wrong’ error when they tried to open the YouTube app.

It was immediately not clear why the YouTube outage had occurred. However, later, YouTube issued a statement regarding the issue.

“If you’re having trouble accessing YouTube right now, you’re not alone — our teams are looking into this and will follow up here with updates,” it said sharing a link.

However, it did not made clear the cause of the YouTube error and said the team will share an update soon.

“We’re aware some of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now. Our teams are aware, and we’ll provide updates as soon as we have them,” Google Support said in a statement.

Users flood X with memes The YouTube outage today triggered a flood of memes on X as users took to the platform to share their thoughts on the incident.

While many users asked if YouTube is down right now, others just wanted for the platform to come back online so that they could watch videos.

YouTube users shared memes and GIFs as the world's largest video platform stopped working for them.

The funny remarks also reached Downdetector's comment section.

“How am i supposed to eat dinner without youtube,” a person said.

“That explains why it was broken on the TV. Figured I'd just cast but no, it's broken on phone and browser now. It was fine just a bit ago,” an X user said.