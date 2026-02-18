YouTube back online! Video platform says issue fixed — ‘Thanks for bearing with us’

YouTube down: Video platform YouTube on Wednesday that it was back online after its team fixed the issue, thanking users for ‘bearing with’ the company as it sorted things out.

“Aaaand we're back!! This issue has been fixed across YouTube. Thanks for all the reports and for bearing with us while we sorted it out ❤️,” YouTube said in an update on X.

Thus, now there is an official confirmation to questions like “Is YouTube down?”