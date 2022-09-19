YouTube ends experiment that forced users to watch large unskippable ads2 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 01:10 PM IST
- A YouTube spokesperson said that YouTube’s experiments with bumper ads has now ‘concluded’.
Several users last week complained about seeing large unskippable ads on YouTube. The video streaming platform was testing to show up to 10 unskippable ads when watching a video. Now, following complaints and disappointments from users on Reddit and Twitter, the company has concluded the experiment. A YouTube spokesperson confirmed the same to 9to5Google. The spokesperson said that YouTube’s experiments with bumper ads has now ‘concluded’.