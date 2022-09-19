Several users last week complained about seeing large unskippable ads on YouTube. The video streaming platform was testing to show up to 10 unskippable ads when watching a video. Now, following complaints and disappointments from users on Reddit and Twitter, the company has concluded the experiment. A YouTube spokesperson confirmed the same to 9to5Google. The spokesperson said that YouTube’s experiments with bumper ads has now ‘concluded’.

“At YouTube, we’re focused on helping brands connect with audiences around the world, and we’re always testing new ways to surface ads that enhance the viewer experience. We ran a small experiment globally that served multiple ads in an ad pod when viewers watched longer videos on connected TVs. The goal is to build a better experience for viewers by reducing ad breaks. We have concluded this small experiment," the report quotes.

After receiving user’s response on long ads via Twitter and Reddit, YouTube clarified that this will not happen with all the videos and that the ads would not be very long. The video streaming platform then confirmed that each ad will be only six seconds long and not more than that. It basically suggests that if there are five ads, then an individual will have to wait for approximately 30 seconds to continue watching a video on YouTube.

But with the spokesperson confirming that the advertisement experiment has concluded, there will be a sigh of relief among YouTube users. In order to watch any video without ads, users can buy YouTube Premium subscription and avail some extra benefits as well. In India, YouTube Premium subscription costs ₹1,290 for a year, while the YouTube Premium Family plan costs ₹189 per month. The video company also offers a 30-day free trial for new subscribers. Second option is to use Chrome’s ad blocker extension on their desktop.