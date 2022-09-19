YouTube ends experiment that forced users to watch large unskippable ads

After receiving user’s response on long ads via Twitter and Reddit, YouTube clarified that this will not happen with all the videos and that the ads would not be very long. The video streaming platform then confirmed that each ad will be only six seconds long and not more than that. It basically suggests that if there are five ads, then an individual will have to wait for approximately 30 seconds to continue watching a video on YouTube.

