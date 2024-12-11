YouTube, the video-streaming platform owned by Google, has announced the expansion of its AI-powered auto-dubbing feature, broadening its application to knowledge and information-focused content, reported TOI.

According to the publication, the technology was initially introduced at VidCon last year and leverages AI developed by Aloud, part of Google's experimental Area 120 incubator.

Reportedly, the feature is designed to transcribe and translate videos, bridging the language gap between creators and audiences worldwide. By offering automatic dubbing in multiple languages, YouTube aims to make global content more accessible and engaging for diverse viewers.

In a blog post, YouTube highlighted the benefits of this advancement, stating, "It’s now easier than ever to connect with creators and content from all over the world even if you don't speak the language, thanks to YouTube’s new auto dubbing feature. Whether you want to learn to cook authentic gratin from a French chef, sew traditional clothes from an Indian seamstress, or scout spooky spots to visit in another country, auto dubbing makes that content more accessible."

Supported Languages As per Google, the feature currently supports dubbing videos from English into French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish. Conversely, videos originally produced in these languages can be dubbed into English.

Availability and Rollout The rollout of the auto-dubbing feature is underway, with availability dependent on individual channels. Creators can check for the feature under the "Advanced Settings" tab, where they also have the option to review dubbed versions before publishing.