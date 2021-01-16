YouTube experimenting with shopping links within videos: Report

YouTube might soon introduce shopping links within videos. The video streaming platform is experimenting with embedding links inside videos which it claims will help seller as well as viewers.

Currently, the platform uses links in the form of cards and banners in order to help creators interact with the audience and provide relevant references through other YouTube videos.

The introduction of shopping links with further YouTube's ability to provide direct access to shopping material.

According to a report by Engadget, a few viewers on YouTube have claimed to have spotted a shopping bag icon on the bottom left corner of the screen. Tapping on this icon then list the items featured in the videos.

The report suggests that only a select few creators are part of the pilot program to access direct shopping links within a YouTube video. The pilot program is currently showing up for US YouTube viewers on Web, Android, and iOS.

The new feature, if launched, will help creators and influencers provide readily available shopping links. Currently, most creators use the description box under the video to provide relevant links which vary from relevant references to even shopping sites.

