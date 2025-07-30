YouTube faces age restrictions in Australia amid online harm concerns, government threatens $50 million fines

The Australian government has confirmed that YouTube will be subject to a new minimum age requirement for social media platforms, reversing a previous decision to exclude the video-sharing site from the restrictions. From 10 December, users under the age of 16 will be prohibited from holding accounts on platforms deemed “age-restricted”, including YouTube.

Notably, the change follows the release of new government rules detailing which services fall under the scope of the legislation passed by Parliament last November. At the time, YouTube had been exempted, unlike platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X and Snapchat.

Communications Minister Anika Wells said the inclusion of YouTube is based on recent government findings showing that 40 per cent of Australian children who reported harm online cited the platform as the source. “We will not be intimidated by legal threats when this is a genuine fight for the wellbeing of Australian kids,” Wells told reporters.

The restrictions, which aim to curb online harm among minors, will carry potential penalties of up to A$50 million (approximately £26 million) for companies that fail to take “responsible steps” to prevent underage users from creating accounts. However, the government has yet to specify what those responsible steps should involve.

Children will still be able to access YouTube content without logging into an account, but will not be allowed to create or use personal accounts.

In response, YouTube criticised the move, stating that it contradicts a previous public commitment from the government to exclude the platform from the ban. “YouTube is a video sharing platform, not social media,” the company said in a statement, adding it will review the decision and continue discussions with the government.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese signalled that Australia will take the issue to the international stage, announcing plans to raise the matter at a United Nations forum in New York this September. He said the influence of social media on children is a global concern shared by other nations.

Also Read | Google brings AI photo-to-video feature to Google Photos and YouTube Shorts

The government commissioned an evaluation of age-verification technologies to explore how children could be excluded from platforms. Although the final recommendations are still pending, Minister Wells confirmed that users will not be required to upload documents such as passports or driving licences to verify their age.

She argued that platforms already possess detailed data on users’ activity and could use that to determine their age. “These platforms know with deadly accuracy who we are, what we do and when we do it,” she said.

Apps and services focused on gaming, education, health, or direct messaging have been excluded from the regulations, with government documents suggesting they are viewed as less harmful than mainstream social media platforms.