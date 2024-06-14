YouTube intensifies fight against ad blockers by embedding ads in video streams: Report
YouTube is intensifying its fight against ad blockers by integrating ads directly into video streams, making current ad blockers ineffective. This move aims to boost revenue from non-Premium users and ensure fair compensation for creators, while promoting YouTube Premium for an ad-free experience.
In an effort to increase revenue from non-Premium users, YouTube is reportedly stepping up its campaign against third-party ad blockers by embedding advertisements directly into video streams. This strategy could potentially nullify the effectiveness of current ad-blocking browser extensions. The move follows user complaints about videos skipping to the end when ad blockers are activated on the platform, owned by Alphabet Inc.