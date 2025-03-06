YouTube has launched Premium Lite, a budget-friendly subscription for ad-free content at $7.99/month in the US. The service will expand to more regions soon but lacks access to YouTube Music and some features of the full Premium plan. Exceptions for ads apply to Shorts and music content.

YouTube has announced the launch of a new budget-friendly subscription plan, Premium Lite, offering an affordable way for users to enjoy ad-free content. Currently available as a pilot scheme in the United States, the service is priced at $7.99 (approximately ₹696) per month, making it the most economical option for ad-free streaming on the platform. The company has confirmed plans to expand Premium Lite to additional regions, including Australia, Germany, and Thailand, in the coming weeks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What Premium Lite Offers The lower price point of YouTube Premium Lite comes with certain compromises compared to the full YouTube Premium plan. While the new subscription tier enables users to watch most YouTube videos without advertisements, it does not include access to YouTube Music. This means subscribers will still encounter ads while listening to music or watching music videos on the platform. Furthermore, features such as background play and offline downloads for music content are not included in this package.

YouTube has also clarified that while the Premium Lite plan aims to provide an ad-free experience for "most" videos, certain exceptions apply. Users may still see adverts on Shorts, music-related content, and in search and browsing results. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A More Accessible Subscription Model The introduction of Premium Lite comes as YouTube marks its 20th anniversary. The video-streaming giant, owned by Alphabet, has already garnered 125 million subscribers, including those currently on trial plans. The new subscription tier is part of the company’s broader strategy to provide diverse options for content consumption, catering to users who may not require the full suite of features offered by YouTube Premium.

At present, YouTube’s standard ad-free subscription in the US costs $13.99 (around ₹1218) per month. By introducing a more affordable alternative, YouTube is positioning itself to attract a wider audience, particularly those who seek an uninterrupted viewing experience without the added perks of YouTube Music.