YouTube introduces Spotify like real-time lyrics feature, suggests report

YouTube Music has a vast library of songs thanks to the different versions it offers users to play from YouTube. However, it has been criticized for lagging behind when it comes to features. To address this, the Google-owned company has been working hard to introduce a host of new features to bring the app up to a competitive level. One of these features, real-time lyrics, is already available on various third-party apps, but YouTube Music is now implementing it as well.

Real-time lyrics allow users to sing along to their favorite songs by displaying the lyrics on the screen and highlighting each line as it is being sung. This feature is now being rolled out on both Android and iPhones, according to 9to5Google. However, it is worth noting that the Android version does not currently have any visual effects in the lyrics tab. In contrast, on iPhones, there is a background blur effect on the lyrics page, making it a more visually engaging experience.

Several Reddit users have shared screenshots showing that the real-time lyrics feature has already been enabled on their devices.

Recently, YouTube added a new feature to its Music app that displays song and album credits. This feature enables users to view the credits for each song and album they are listening to.

Just a few days prior, YouTube Music introduced another feature that automatically downloads recently played songs for users. This feature is currently available on Android and is enabled by default.

This feature automatically downloads a maximum of 200 recently played songs for users, but it is important to note that there is no dedicated playlist for recently played songs in the Library tab. It was included in YouTube Music's February 2023 New Features Highlights and was initially introduced in mid-January. However, it only became widely available to Android users last month. As of now, this feature is not yet available for YouTube Music on iOS.