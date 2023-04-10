YouTube introduces Spotify like real-time lyrics feature, suggests report

YouTube Music has a vast library of songs thanks to the different versions it offers users to play from YouTube. However, it has been criticized for lagging behind when it comes to features. To address this, the Google-owned company has been working hard to introduce a host of new features to bring the app up to a competitive level. One of these features, real-time lyrics, is already available on various third-party apps, but YouTube Music is now implementing it as well.

