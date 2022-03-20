YouTube Is a Huge Classroom Distraction. Teachers Are Reluctant to Banish It.

Some districts haven’t yet settled on a plan for handling the YouTube conundrum. Brooke Shannon, a parent of three students in the Eanes Independent School District in Austin, Texas, has been pleading with the district to do more to restrict YouTube on school-issued iPads for nearly four years. She said she became more concerned last fall when she began substitute teaching in the district and witnessed the issue firsthand.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}