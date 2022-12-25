YouTube is testing its ‘play last in queue’ feature: What does it mean?

YouTube, a video streaming service, has recently been testing a lot of new features. This time the Google owned music streaming service is testing the Queue system feature for both Android and iOS apps, suggests a report.
As per a report by The Verge, the feature of the Queue system in YouTube was always there on the web version and appears in the apps only in certain cases. Users will soon find a new Play last in queue button in the three dots menu on video thumbnails after they turn on this feature, adds the report.
Reportedly, as the video ends the YouTube app is likely to play the next video in the queue and continue to play all the videos in the list until it runs out of them.
In order to manually turn on this feature, users can tap on their profile picture>go to settings>try new features>scroll to Queue and tap the try it out button.
YouTube Music is also said to test a new feature where it will have live lyrics with a changed casting user interface, claims a report. As per a report by 9To5Google, some users have spotted this feature in their apps.
According to a Reddit user has recently spotted a changed UI while casting YouTube Music from an Android smartphone to a Chromecast Ultra. The user suggested that the album artwork, song name and artist be placed on the left of the screen instead of being on the centre.
The report suggests that it is likely to make way for live lyrics which scroll with the current verse in white. Moreover, the background of the artwork too remained blurred. Reportedly, as soon as the song ends, users can spot a list of accredited songwriters.
Meanwhile, The fact-check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has busted three YouTube channels which were spreading false information in India, the government said on Tuesday. These channels had nearly 33 lakh subscribers and their videos, almost all of which were found to be fake, were watched over 30 crore times.