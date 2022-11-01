YouTube launches streaming-service store as competition intensifies for viewers3 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 05:59 PM IST
Google’s video platform begins selling subscriptions to Paramount+, Showtime, others amid advertising slowdown
YouTube on Tuesday launched an online marketplace for streaming services with more than 30 offerings, another step in the Google unit’s bid to become a one-stop shop for video entertainment.