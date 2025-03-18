YouTube Music has expanded its AI-powered ‘Ask Music’ radio generator to iPhone and iPad users, reported 9To5Google. This update follows its initial rollout on Android in September. The feature allows users to create personalised radio stations based on mood, activities, or specific listening experiences.

How the feature works Once the update is available, users will notice an ‘Ask for music’ section near the top of the Home tab, added the publication. This includes a carousel of ten suggested prompts, each generating a custom radio station with a single tap. Additionally, a text field labelled ‘Ask any way you like’ enables users to input their own prompts, with a voice input shortcut also available for convenience.

After submitting a request, the AI swiftly curates a bespoke radio station, displaying the first three tracks alongside autoplay functionality. Users can also save the playlist by selecting the ‘Add to library’ option. Each station comes with a short, engaging description crafted by YouTube Music’s AI.

Reportedly, this new feature complements YouTube Music’s existing ‘Music Tuner’ tool, which allows users to create custom stations by selecting artists and adjusting settings such as artist variety, music discovery, and filters. ‘Music Tuner’ can be accessed via the Library tab, using the floating action button (FAB) labelled ‘New’ followed by ‘Radio’.

To access ‘Ask Music’, a YouTube Music or Music Premium subscription is required. The feature is currently available in the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. While Google had previously hinted at a broader international release, the latest update marks the first expansion to iOS, with support now live on version 8.10 and beyond.