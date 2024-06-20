YouTube Music expected to introduce AI chatbot feature 'Ask for Music'. All you need to know
Reports suggest YouTube Music is preparing to launch 'Ask for Music', an AI feature allowing users to find songs through conversations. The app teardown reveals experimental development with AI-generated responses and a potential user interaction component.
YouTube Music is reportedly gearing up to introduce a new AI-powered feature, according to recent reports. The music streaming service, operated by Google, had earlier launched the Play, Sing, or Hum to Search function that leverages AI to help users find songs. The next anticipated innovation, allegedly named ‘Ask for Music’, might incorporate a generative AI chatbot to enable song searches via conversational language.