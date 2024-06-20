YouTube Music is reportedly gearing up to introduce a new AI-powered feature, according to recent reports. The music streaming service, operated by Google, had earlier launched the Play, Sing, or Hum to Search function that leverages AI to help users find songs. The next anticipated innovation, allegedly named ‘Ask for Music’, might incorporate a generative AI chatbot to enable song searches via conversational language.

Insights into the 'Ask for Music' feature were uncovered during a teardown of the YouTube Music app for Android, specifically version 7.06.53, as reported by Android Authority. Several lines of code within the app suggested the development of this new AI-driven tool. The feature appears to be experimental, as indicated by various code strings.

The feature is described both as its name and as an initial on-screen prompt when accessed. A disclaimer found within the code warns users that “AI-generated responses are experimental. Quality and accuracy may vary. Please don't enter confidential or personal information regarding yourself or others." Additionally, a submit button is referenced, suggesting a user interaction component.

Although the exact functionality remains uncertain, the inclusion of AI-generated responses and a prompt implies that the feature could operate similarly to a chatbot. Users may be able to ask questions about songs, artists, and albums in a conversational manner, with the AI providing information and possibly linking to relevant songs and albums.

Currently, YouTube Music incorporates a few AI-based features. These include an audio-based search accessible via a waveform icon on the top-right corner of the screen and an AI-generated playlist cover that creates images for user-made playlists. If 'Ask for Music' is implemented, it would represent the platform’s first comprehensive AI feature.

However, it is important to note that app teardowns often reveal features that may be far from release or might never see the light of day. Sometimes, developers leave code for unreleased or abandoned features within the app, making it premature to confirm whether 'Ask for Music' will become available to users.

