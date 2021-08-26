Tech giant Google has released the YouTube Music streaming service on its WearOS platform. The update puts the company’s music streaming service in closer competition with Spotify and Apple Music, at least in terms of the number of devices it is available on.

The company had shut down Google Play Music last year, and many WearOS users hoped that YouTube Music would come to smartwatches instead.

That said, Google also joined hands with Samsung recently, merging its WearOS platform with the South Korean electronics giant’s Tizen operating system. As a result, WearOS 3 is at least temporarily restricted to Samsung’s newest smartwatches, like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. YouTube Music, too, is limited to these watches right now.

Extending support for a smartwatch usually means users will be able to download their music directly onto the watch. For instance, Spotify and Apple Music allow users to download their songs to the Apple Watch and leave home without a smartphone when they’re working out. Bluetooth headphones can be connected directly to the watch for listening to music.

According to 9to5Google, the app does allow users to download music, but you can’t stream directly from a smartwatch. The app also downloads songs only when it’s connected to a charger and connected to WiFi. The app also doesn’t allow users to browse through their playlists, presenting only a shuffle button instead. As a result, it seems like the YouTube Music app will have very little functionality as compared to competitors.

There is a ‘Smart Downloads’ feature though, which downloads between 50 to 500 songs based on how much storage is available on your smartwatch.

