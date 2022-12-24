YouTube Music tests live lyrics with new UI: report

YouTube Music, a music streaming service, is said to test a new feature where it will have live lyrics with a changed casting user interface, claims a report. As per a report by 9To5Google, some users have spotted this feature in their apps.
According to a Reddit user has recently spotted a changed UI while casting YouTube Music from an Android smartphone to a Chromecast Ultra. The user suggested that the album artwork, song name and artist be placed on the left of the screen instead of being on the centre.
The report suggests that it is likely to make way for live lyrics which scroll with the current verse in white. Moreover, the background of the artwork too remained blurred. Reportedly, as soon as the song ends, users can spot a list of accredited songwriters.
Meanwhile, The fact-check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has busted three YouTube channels which were spreading false information in India, the government said on Tuesday. These channels had nearly 33 lakh subscribers and their videos, almost all of which were found to be fake, were watched over 30 crore times.
This is the first time when PIB has taken action against specific YouTube channels as against individual posts on social media spreading false claims. These include channels such as News Headlines, Sarkari Update and Aaj Tak Live.
These YouTube channels spread false and sensationalist claims about the Supreme Court of India, the Chief Justice of India, government schemes, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), and farm loan waivers, among other fake news, the government said. Examples include fake news such as the Supreme Court ruling that future elections would be conducted by ballot papers; the government giving money to people who have bank accounts, Aadhar cards and PAN cards; ban on EVMs, and so on.
The YouTube channels were observed to be using fake and sensationalist thumbnails with logos of TV channels and images of their news anchors to mislead viewers into believing that the news was authentic. These channels were also found to be displaying advertisements on their videos, and monetizing misinformation on YouTube.
