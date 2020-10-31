YouTube new feature allows separating Video platform likes from Music app

YouTube Music and YouTube have many similarities, both platforms use a similar profile for its uses. Now YouTube will be offering Music users an option to filter out the liked videos from the video streaming and sharing platform.

The platform has introduced a new feature that allows users to hide liked YouTube Videos.

A report by Mashable claims that the new feature on YouTube Music will not assume that the user wants to keep the same likes as the same library of liked songs from YouTube. The report suggests that several users on Reddit have confirmed that Google is now letting the users hide the liked YouTube video on YouTube Music.

This new feature has separated the liked videos on Library of YouTube Music on the YouTube videos application. Moreover, before the arrival of this new feature, whenever a user liked a video on YouTube, it influenced the music discovery service on YouTube Music.

YouTube has taken time under consideration as videos liked on the video streaming platform in the past years may not have the same relevance in terms of music.

Since the taste of music changes over time, the liked library on YouTube may not represent the same preferences in the YouTube Music app.

Users can press the single option and separate out their liked library on YouTube Music. There is a new dedicated option available to hide the liked YouTube videos on YouTube Music under the Settings Menu.

In order to access the new feature, the user needs to go to the Settings menu and toggle off the 'Show your liked music from YouTube' option. However, the report suggests that this feature is a one-sided affair. While the liked videos on the video streaming platform will not affect the YouTube Music preferencing, that won't stand true the other way. Anything the user likes on YouTube Music will show up on YouTube like the library. Additionally, this feature will work on the account that has been logged into the YouTube Music streaming service.

