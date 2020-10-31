YouTube new feature allows separating Video platform likes from Music app

In order to access the new feature, the user needs to go to the Settings menu and toggle off the 'Show your liked music from YouTube' option. However, the report suggests that this feature is a one-sided affair. While the liked videos on the video streaming platform will not affect the YouTube Music preferencing, that won't stand true the other way. Anything the user likes on YouTube Music will show up on YouTube like the library. Additionally, this feature will work on the account that has been logged into the YouTube Music streaming service.