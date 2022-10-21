YouTube offers unique handles to users for better connectivity: All details

YouTube will soon roll out the ability to choose a handle for all channels over the coming weeks. Users will receive an email and a notification in YouTube Studio when they are able to choose their handle. In most cases, if they already have a personalised URL for their channel, then YouTube reserves this for them as their handle.
If a user wants a different handle from the one YouTube reserved, she can change it. The video streaming platform says, “If you don’t already have a personalised URL today, you’ll also be able to choose a handle for your channel."
Every channel will have a unique handle on the video streaming platform, making it easier for fans to discover content and interact with creators they follow.
As per an email received from YouTube, starting on November 14, 2022, if a user has not yet selected a handle for his channel, YouTube will automatically assign him a handle, which could be changed in YouTube Studio later.
Handles will appear on channel pages and Shorts, so they would be instantly and consistently recognisable. “It would soon be faster to mention each other in comments, community posts, video descriptions and more. For example, creators can be shouted out in a mention in comments or tagged in the title of a recent collab, helping them increase visibility and reach with new audiences," says Youtube.
The timing of when a creator will get access to the handles selection process depends on a number of factors, including overall YouTube presence, subscriber count and whether the channel is active or inactive.
Meanwhile, YouTube also said last month that it was expanding its creator monetisation programme to Indian creators, starting early 2023. In a blog post published in September 2022, Amjad Hanif, vice president of YouTube’s creator products, said creators who make Shorts videos can apply for the YouTube Partner Program (YPP) if they have 1,000 subscribers, and have delivered 10 million views over past 90 days or 4,000 viewed hours over past 12 months, on YouTube Shorts.
Hanif also said that YPP will be extended to early stage creators on the platform as well. “A new level of YPP with lower requirements will offer earlier access to Fan Funding features like Super Thanks, Super Chat, Super Stickers and Channel Memberships.