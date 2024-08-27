YouTube Premium subscription prices in India have been raised for all plans. Individual plans now cost Rs. 149 per month, Family plans Rs. 299, and Student plans Rs. 89. Prepaid plans have also been updated.

YouTube has implemented a price increase for its Premium subscription service in India, which offers an ad-free experience among other benefits. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This adjustment affects all available plans, including those for individuals, families, and students. The extent of the price hike varies depending on the plan, with some seeing only a slight increase while others have become significantly more expensive.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply As of now, it remains uncertain whether existing subscribers will be given a grace period before being required to pay the new subscription rates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The revised prices for YouTube Premium are already reflected on the platform's official website. Both prepaid and recurring subscription plans have been updated. For the recurring Individual plan, which caters to a single user, the monthly cost has risen from Rs. 129 to Rs. 149. The Family plan, which allows up to five users to share the benefits of YouTube Premium, has seen a substantial increase from Rs. 189 per month to Rs. 299 per month.

Despite the price hike, the Student plan remains the most affordable option for accessing ad-free videos, though its price has also been adjusted slightly, from Rs. 79 per month to Rs. 89 per month. Prepaid plans, which do not renew automatically, have experienced similar price revisions. The revised rates for each plan are detailed as follows:

The Student plan has increased by Rs. 10, moving from Rs. 79 to Rs. 89 per month. The Individual plan, now costing Rs. 149 per month, reflects a Rs. 20 increase from its previous Rs. 129 price. The Family plan has seen the most significant jump, increasing by Rs. 110 from Rs. 189 to Rs. 299 per month. Prepaid Individual plans have also been adjusted, with the monthly option now priced at Rs. 159, up by Rs. 20 from Rs. 139. The quarterly prepaid plan has risen by Rs. 60, from Rs. 399 to Rs. 459, while the annual prepaid plan now costs Rs. 1490, a Rs. 200 increase from the previous Rs. 1290 rate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}