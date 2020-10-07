YouTube Premium subscribers to get new experimental features: Report

YouTube is trying to introduce a new testing methodology. The streaming company is reportedly allowing its premium subscribers access to experimental products that are still under development.

According to a report by XDA Developers, the paid Premium subscribers of the video-sharing platform will be getting to use the features that were earlier only limited to beta testers picked at random.

The report suggests that the new features available for Premium subscribers to test currently, include watching videos with sound and seeking on your YouTube homepage on iOS; voice searching for YouTube videos on-site (only on Chrome); and filtering by topic in additional languages. The language at the top of YouTube's experimental features page also says that Premium members can only access these features for a limited time. The Premium members get ad-free viewing, background play, and access to YouTube Music as well as YouTube Originals.

YouTube Premium in India starts at a price of ₹79 per month. For an individual user, YouTube provides a subscription at ₹129 per month. YouTube offers a student plan at ₹79 per month. However, the user will have to verify their student account annually. YouTube also offers a free trial of one-month with the paid plans.

Apart from that, the company also offers a family plan which is priced at ₹189 a month and can be accessed by five different members.

The account holder, or family manager, will create a Google family group. The manager can then invite family members to the group to share YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, or YouTube TV membership with them.

As a family member, they can use their own Google Account to access the YouTube paid membership. The viewing and listening preferences are all according to the user’s own search history. The personal library, subscriptions, and recommendations will stay the same. These preferences won't be shared across accounts. Sharing your YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, or YouTube TV membership as part of a family group also lets you share other Google services.

