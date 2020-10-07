YouTube Premium subscribers to get new experimental features: Report

The report suggests that the new features available for Premium subscribers to test currently, include watching videos with sound and seeking on your YouTube homepage on iOS; voice searching for YouTube videos on-site (only on Chrome); and filtering by topic in additional languages. The language at the top of YouTube's experimental features page also says that Premium members can only access these features for a limited time. The Premium members get ad-free viewing, background play, and access to YouTube Music as well as YouTube Originals.