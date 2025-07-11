YouTube says goodbye to trending page, cites shift in user behaviour

YouTube has announced that it will discontinue its long-standing Trending Page, nearly a decade after its introduction in 2015. The decision comes as the platform observes a notable decline in traffic to the page, reflecting broader changes in how users now discover trending content.

In an official blog post, YouTube revealed that the Trending Page, along with the "Trending Now" list, will be phased out on 21 July 2025. The company attributed the move to evolving user behaviour, noting that viewers increasingly find popular videos through features like personalised recommendations, Shorts, comments, and Community posts, rather than visiting a dedicated trending section.

YouTube stated, “In the past five years, fewer people have been visiting the Trending Page. Users are now discovering what’s popular in more dynamic ways across the platform.”

New Direction: YouTube Charts and Explore Pages With the removal of the Trending Page, YouTube aims to highlight top-performing content through other features. Popular videos in specific categories will now be surfaced via YouTube Charts. Currently focused on music, Charts allows users to browse trending music videos, weekly top podcasts, and popular film trailers. The company has confirmed plans to expand Charts to include a broader range of categories over time.

Meanwhile, gaming enthusiasts can continue to find trending content on the Gaming Explore page, while all users will still have access to the general Explore page, creators’ channels, and their subscriptions feed to find non-personalised content.

YouTube also emphasised the role of its algorithmic recommendations in showcasing a diverse selection of popular videos, tailored to individual viewing preferences.

Impact on Creators The decision is expected to have mixed reactions among content creators, many of whom have relied on the Trending Page to boost visibility and promote their achievements on other platforms. For creators seeking inspiration or trend analysis, YouTube recommends the Inspiration tab within YouTube Studio, which offers tailored content suggestions based on performance and audience interests.