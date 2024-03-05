YouTube services resume after outage

YouTube, a popular video streaming site, resumed its services after a short outage on Tuesday, 5 March. Earlier, numerous users reported encountering errors while attempting to load the YouTube homepage.

Earlier Team YouTube had in a post on X said, "Thanks to everyone who sent notes about loading issues with YouTube: we're on it!".

Many users of Gmail, YouTube and social networks Facebook and Instagram faced problems in logging into their accounts in several parts of the world, including India.

Users turned to another social network X, WhatsApp and other online portals to report network outages faced while connecting to Google and Meta-owned platforms.

The network outage problem across Google and Meta apps was reported around 9 PM IST, according to social media network outage tracker platform Down Detector.

"I tried it several times. But I was unable to log in to my Instagram and Facebook accounts. I doubt if it's a global cyber attack," Roboz Dotin Tech CEO Milind Raj told PTI.

Users complained that they have been logged out of Facebook, Instagram, Gmail, YouTube accounts.

"We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now," Meta, Communications Director, Andy Stone said.

Later Stone updated, “Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have difficulty accessing some of our services. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience.".

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who is a majority shareholder of X, took a potshot on the service outage at peer social networks. "If you’re reading this post, it’s because our servers are working," Musk said in his post..

Facebookdown and cyberattack were among the top trending topics on X platform following the network outage at other social networks and Google apps.

"It's a very serious issue. Information and communication is under threat on platforms whose users are millions of Indian voters, as an opposition party we are concerned about this situation," Samajwadi Party Leader and Spokesperson Abbas Haider said.

