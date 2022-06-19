YouTube Shorts is huge in India, now it’s going after TikTok in the US

Within months of launching in India, YouTube CEO Susan Wojicki said that the service was getting more than 3.5 billion views daily. Google expanded YouTube Shorts to the U.S. in March 2021. Mr. Sherman said India is one of YouTube Shorts’ biggest markets, but YouTube hasn’t released any country-by-country data since Shorts was expanded globally. Creators say India regularly dominates viewer statistics, according to the analytics tools provided to them by YouTube.