YouTube strengthens community guidelines to protect teenagers from body image and negative fitness regime videos
YouTube has implemented new safety measures for young users by altering its recommendation system. It will limit videos that promote body comparisons and social aggression, aiming to protect minors from negative self-perceptions and harmful content.
Google's own video streaming giant YouTube has introduced enhanced safety measures aimed at improving the experience for young users, particularly minors. On Thursday, the platform revealed a significant change in its recommendation system, which will now limit the promotion of videos focusing on body image, fitness routines, and physical attributes for teenagers. The platform explained that the decision was heavily influenced by suggestions from a dedicated advisory committee. The insights highlighted that teens are especially vulnerable to developing negative self-perceptions when exposed to certain types of content, leading YouTube to impose these new restrictions.