YouTube takes action against ad-blocking apps, urges users to go Premium
YouTube is cracking down on third-party apps bypassing in-video ads, urging users to switch to YouTube Premium. Emphasizing fair compensation for creators, it warns of buffering issues for ad-blockers and reinforces API terms compliance to safeguard its platform.
YouTube has announced a renewed crackdown on third-party applications that circumvent in-video advertisements on its platform. The streaming giant revealed its intention to take "appropriate action" against apps that enable viewers to watch videos without ads by violating its API services' terms of service.