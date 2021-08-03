YouTube is testing a new subscription service that will be more affordable when compared to the Premium subscription . The new Premium Lite subscription is being tested in few countries. The subscription will provide some of the benefits borrowed from the Premium subscription.

The Premium Lite subscription will offer ad-free viewing without YouTube Premium's other features like offline downloads or background playback. The subscription was spotted by a user and later Google confirmed that they are piloting the new subscription, according to a report by The Verge. The report suggests that the new subscription is being tested in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden.

A YouTube spokesperson, in a statement, said, "In Nordics and Benelux (except for Iceland), we're testing a new offering to give users even more choice: Premium Lite costs EUR 6.99/month (or local equivalent per month) and it includes ad-free videos on YouTube."

Premium Lite includes ad-free viewing across YouTube's main app on web, iOS, Android, smart TVs, and games consoles, as well as in the YouTube Kids app.

While YouTube will be available ad-free for Lite subscribers, it will not include any YouTube Music benefits like ad-free listening, and it doesn't include Premium's other features like background playback, or offline downloads.

The Lite is being positioned for users concerned mainly with the video streaming platform. The new Premium Lite subscription is around 60% of the price of the standard price. However, the pricing could change for different markets. Additionally, YouTube is still testing the subscription service which could result either result in a wider roll out or they could drop the project entirely.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.