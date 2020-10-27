YouTube to caution users about election day results

Google is preparing for a big day in the United States. The country will be voting for a new president in one weeks’ time. The search giant will be making some substantial changes to its video streaming platform, Youtube.

According to a blog released by the company, they will be providing a label called ‘information panel’ above the search results for all election-related queries.

Their new suite of information panels will provide additional context directly under videos and in search results. For example, earlier this year, YouTube expanded their fact check information panels to the U.S. Beginning on Election Day, they will prominently surface a new election results information panel at the top of search results for a broad range of queries related to the election and under videos that discuss the election.

This information panel will note that election results may not be final and link to Google’s election results feature, which will enable the user to track election results in realtime. Google will be working with The Associated Press to provide election results.

The platform will continue to promote links to timely, relevant information towards the top the YouTube homepage. Leading up to Election Day, users will be able to find a link to Google’s how to vote feature and on Election Day itself, a link to Google’s where to vote feature. Then, as polls close, the user will see a shelf of live streams of election night coverage from news partners.

YouTube’s recommendations systems will also keep limiting the spread of harmful election-related misinformation and borderline content.

In their official blog post the company stated, “Our teams have been working around the clock to make sure we have the systems and policies in place to prevent the abuse of our systems and provide access to authoritative information this election season. We remain vigilant, and are committed to maintaining the important balance of openness and responsibility, on Election Day and beyond."

