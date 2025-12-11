YouTube TV to launch over 10 themed packages in major redesign, starting with sports: All you need to know

YouTube has announced a major expansion of its television offering, confirming that it will roll out a new range of genre-specific subscription plans early next year. The initiative, revealed in a company blog post on Wednesday, is designed to give viewers more control over what they pay for and how they watch.

New customisable TV plans As per the Google platform, the upcoming YouTube TV Plans will include more than ten themed packages, allowing subscribers to tailor their viewing around interests such as sport, news, family content, and entertainment. The move signals a shift away from one-size-fits-all bundles toward more flexible, mix-and-match options.

YouTube said the aim is to make television “easy” by letting users select only the content they value most. Viewers can continue with the existing main YouTube TV package, which offers over 100 channels, or choose narrower, curated line-ups.

View full Image YouTube said the aim is to make television “easy” by letting users select only the content they value most. ( REUTERS )

Sports Plan to take centre stage Among the new offerings, the YouTube TV Sports Plan is expected to attract significant interest. The sports-focused bundle will bring together major national broadcasters alongside dedicated sports channels including FS1, NBC Sports Network and the full suite of ESPN networks, plus the newly introduced ESPN Unlimited.

Subscribers will also be able to bolt on premium extras such as NFL Sunday Ticket and RedZone. All current YouTube TV features, including unlimited DVR storage, multiview, key plays and fantasy view, will remain available across the new plans.

More updates coming in 2025 YouTube said it has “a lot in store” for members next year and promised further announcements in the months ahead. The expanded line-up marks one of the service’s most substantial updates to date, as it continues to refine its offerings amid rising competition in the streaming and live TV market.

Meanwhile, YouTube has rolled out its first YouTube Recap, giving viewers a personalised look at their watch patterns over the past year. The feature has not yet gone live in India, but Google says it will reach users in the country later this week.

This new recap is separate from the YouTube Music version, which highlights a listener’s top tracks and artists. Its launch also comes just as Spotify prepares to release its annual Wrapped roundup, offering users an overview of their yearly music, podcast and audiobook habits.