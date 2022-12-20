YouTube videos may soon in multiple languages for Indians1 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 05:33 AM IST
YouTube announced that it is testing a new feature that lets the user switch audio tracks in a variety of languages.
The video-sharing platform, YouTube has decided to take steps to make its videos more inclusive for Indian users due to its multi-lingual society, according to a report by US-based tech portal Tech Crunch, quoted by news agency ANI.