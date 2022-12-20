The video-sharing platform, YouTube has decided to take steps to make its videos more inclusive for Indian users due to its multi-lingual society, according to a report by US-based tech portal Tech Crunch, quoted by news agency ANI.

At the 'Google for India' event, YouTube announced that it is testing a new feature that lets the user switch audio tracks in a variety of languages.

In an official statement, TechCrunch quoted Ishan John Chatterjee, the director of YouTube India, "Video is a particularly effective format for sharing health information in ways that are accessible and digestible not only to a professional audience but to everyone. We want to help truly democratize important health information."

"And, we remain committed to working closely with experts in healthcare and investing in technologies that will enable them to create multilingual content efficiently, to reach audiences at scale," Chatterjee said.

Currently, the feature is only available to a handful of healthcare videos, which have language options in English, Hindi, Punjabi, and Marathi, as per ANI reports.

TechCrunch stated that videos containing multilingual audio will have an option named 'Audio Track' within the settings button consisting of a list of languages that are available for the clip. However, no visual marker denoting the videos with multilingual audio would appear in search results.

Meanwhile, Google also announced that it is in the progress to start testing its upcoming dubbing product 'Aloud' with a few creators. Originally made by the Area 120 accelerator, the product assists creators in transcribing, translating, and dubbing original content in numerous languages.

The company made it clear that the tool would initially be available only to a 'small group of healthcare providers'. However, no mention was made of the languages this dubbing product would be working for.

(With ANI inputs)