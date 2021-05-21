YouTube’s new ad policy likely to benefit advertisers, impact creators

“Majority of campaigns are run on affinity-based advertising and now that YouTube has opened ads on all kinds of channels, an ad can go anywhere. Brands will be at risk if their ads are run on small channels which are running content that can be sensitive, irrelevant or low-quality uploaded by inexperienced creators. Having said that, since more ad inventory will be available on YouTube, advertising can become cheaper," said Shradha Agarwal, strategy head and chief operating officer, Grapes Digital, a digital-first agency.