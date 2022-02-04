Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Youtube's new mobile app makes it easier to like, dislike, and share videos

Youtube's new mobile app makes it easier to like, dislike, and share videos

FILE PHOTO: YouTube app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken,
1 min read . 10:02 AM IST Livemint

The new mobile app interface adds a row of buttons in the bottom corner

To ease the interactions for the videos on YouTube, the video streaming giant has rolled out a new mobile app that makes it easier to access controls when you’re watching videos in full-screen mode.

The new mobile app interface adds a row of buttons in the bottom corner. Buttons are revealed to users when they pause the video or tap anywhere on the screen. The new app helps you like or dislike a video, open comments, share, and save to playlist. 

There’s also a new “More Videos" section in the bottom right corner. In the old YouTube interface, these buttons were hidden behind a gesture. 

YouTube's new interface began rolling out on Monday on both iOS and Android, but it will not be available for all at one go.

Meanwhile, YouTube is also reportedly testing a new looping feature, It will enable users to 'loop' entire videos or particular chapters of a video endlessly without bringing back the playback slider to a particular point manually.

 

