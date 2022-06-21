Zerodha, Upstox resumes service after Cloudflare issue

Zerodha, Upstox resumes service after Cloudflare issue1 min read . 02:15 PM IST
Major websites across the globe were showing 500 error due to issues at Cloudflare, an internet infrastructure provider that powers much of the web.
Major websites across the globe were showing 500 error due to issues at Cloudflare, an internet infrastructure provider that powers much of the web.
After facing Cloudflare issue on their respective platforms, online brokerage firms Zerodha and Upstox informed that the connectivity issues has been resolved.
After facing Cloudflare issue on their respective platforms, online brokerage firms Zerodha and Upstox informed that the connectivity issues has been resolved.
"Cloudflare network is back to normal and all sites are functional now," Zerodha tweeted.
"Cloudflare network is back to normal and all sites are functional now," Zerodha tweeted.
Upstox also updated in a tweet saying that the issue has been resolved.
“The issue has been resolved. Please let us know if you continue to face connectivity issues," it said in a tweet.
Cloudfare too has confirmed that the incident has been resolved.
Major websites across the globe were showing 500 error due to issues at Cloudflare, an internet infrastructure provider that powers much of the web.
Cloudflare (network transit, proxy, security provider) used by most of the internet businesses around the world, was facing a global outage. The company said it is aware of the current service issues and is working to resolve as quickly as possible.
In a tweet it had wrote, “The Cloudflare team is aware of the current service issues and is working to resolve as quickly as possible. Updates can be followed here."
A Cloudflare outage hit several popular services including Zerodha, Upstox, Discord, Canva, Omegle, DoorDash, Crunchyroll, NordVPN, and Feedly. Other popular services that have confirmed they are impacted include Medium.com, Buffer, iSpirt, Social Blade, Shopify, Valorant. Ookla's DownDetector, a website meant to help track Internet outages around the world was also affected.