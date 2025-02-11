Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, questions the authenticity of app reviews on Google and Apple stores, suggesting many 5-star ratings appear fake or AI-generated. He hints at a potential parallel economy for buying app ratings, supported by a report on the rise of AI-generated reviews.

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath has cast doubt on the authenticity of app reviews on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The entrepreneur added that most of the 5-star reviews on these app stores "seem fake" and "read like AI-generated content".

Calling out the fake reviews in a post on X, Kamath wrote, “I wonder how many @GoogleIndia Play Store and @Apple App Store reviews are genuine. I was going through Zerodha's reviews and compared them with those of other financial services apps in India. Most of the 5-star reviews seem fake—many even read like AI-generated content."

"I'm guessing many apps are either willingly or forcibly buying ratings to rank higher in their category. So there's probably an entire parallel economy selling app ratings." the entrepreneur added.

AI-generated reviews on app stores: According to a report from DoubleVerify, AI-generated 5-star reviews have flooded multiple app stores ever since the advent of chatbots like Gemini, ChatGPT and Claude.

“DV’s Fraud Lab has seen a significant increase in apps with AI-powered fake reviews in 2024, identifying over three times the number compared to the same period in 2023," the company wrote in a blogpost last year.

"The dangers of fake app reviews extend beyond mere annoyance. Some fraudulent apps can hijack devices, running ads incessantly, even when devices appear to be off. This can lead to severe issues like battery drain, device overheating and excessive data usage, incurring significant costs for the user." it added.

Netizens react to Kamath's fake review claims: Most users on X agreed with Kamath that fake reviews exist on app stores, underscoring the need for independent research before installing the app.

An X user noted, “this system reminds me of “The blind leading the blind" Until we can rebuild this foundation of trust, we're all paying hidden fees in the form of time wasted sifting through deceptive information and opportunities lost to misplaced trust."

"It's very common. Many service providers are available for ratings on multiple apps not only appstore or playstore" added another user.