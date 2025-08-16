Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu warns, ‘unwise to copy paste AI text’ – Here’s why

Artificial Intelligence is a major topic of discussions nowadays, with conversations often focusing on both its benefits and potential downsides.
The evolving role of AI in modern workplaces and business processes was the subject of a recent X (formerly twitter) post by Sridhar Vembu, the co-founder and chief scientist of Zoho Corporation.
While Vembu acknowledged that AI has immense potential to accelerate learning, streamline workflows, and enhance overall experiences, he cautions that over-reliance or misuse of AI can reduce, or even reverse, the expected productivity gains.
Vembu considers himself a moderate to heavy user of AI tools, using them at least 2-3 times a day. He highlights two key benefits of using AI:
Despite the benefits, Vembu is clear about the dangers of over-reliance on AI, particularly when it comes to customer interactions and code generation.
He said that it is important to review every output of AI even though it’s time-consuming. If a person fails to follow all of the above, it may destroy much of the "productivity gains" in generating code. In some cases, AI may even slow humans down.
Vembu encourages his company’s programmers to use AI as a tool for learning and intellectual push, but he urges a cautious approach for more critical tasks like customer communication and coding.
He concluded the post by saying, “we continue to run a lot of experiments, and I will revise my opinion if and when facts change on the ground.”
