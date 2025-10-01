As Zoho's indigenous messaging app Arattai gains steam, privacy conscious users point out this WhatsApp feature it lacks

Zoho Corp's homegrown messaging app Arattai has exploded in popularity over the past week, with some thinking it can take on Meta-owned WhatsApp in the Indian market.

But, amid all the positive chatter, some privacy conscious users have pointed out that that Arattai lacks a very important feature that could be disadvantageous for it when compared to WhatsApp and most other available messaging apps — default end-to-end encryption (E2EE).

Arattai vs WhatsApp: What is the privacy concern? Zoho promotes Arattai as a privacy-first service, with all user data stored in India. Voice and video calls are end-to-end encrypted, but standard messages currently lack this safeguard. However, a ‘secret chat’ option does offer secure messaging, and full encryption is said to be on the way.

According to users on various social media, Arattai provides E2EE for calls and videos, having to shift to “secret messages” for the feature in chats is inconvenient, and leaves other one-on-one and group chats outside the privacy protection.

Notably, alternatives, including market leader WhatsApp and other app like Telegram and Signal have default E2EE protection across call, chat, and video functions.

Addressing the issue on social media, the Arattai official account on X, acknowledged this, and told concerned users on X that “Privacy is super important to us, and end-to-end encryption for chats is something we’re actively working on.”

Arattai is a cross-platform instant messaging application, letting users to send text and voice messages, make audio and video calls, share photos, videos, and documents, post stories, and create group chats.

It is completely free to download and use. It offers a simple, privacy-focused communication solution without subscription fees, making it accessible to a wide range of users.

Arattai supports use across multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, and desktop computers, and allows up to five devices to be linked to a single account. Messages, contacts, and settings sync automatically across devices, ensuring a seamless experience. Arattai was launched in 2021, has recently climbed to the top of the country’s app charts, inviting comparisons with WhatsApp. Yet keeping that momentum will be far tougher. WhatsApp is deeply woven into everyday life in India, with more than 500 million users who depend on it for personal chats, commerce, and even government services. Its vast network effects and expanding business platform give it a commanding lead.