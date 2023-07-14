In a heartwarming gesture, the renowned food delivery platform Zomato took to its official Twitter account to express its support for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and its upcoming Chandrayaan 3 mission.

Zomato, known for its witty social media presence, delighted netizens when it sent a unique offering, dahi cheeni (yogurt and sugar), as a token of good luck for the highly anticipated lunar expedition. Amidst the excitement surrounding ISRO's upcoming mission, Zomato showcased its creativity by reaching out to the space agency with a tweet that read, "sending dahi cheeni to @isro for the launch of Chandrayaan 3 ❤️." The post quickly gained traction, garnering attention from space enthusiasts, foodies, and social media users alike. The choice of dahi cheeni as the good luck offering holds cultural significance in India. It symbolizes a traditional well-wishing gesture for auspicious beginnings and success.

To recall, the Chandrayaan 3 mission follows Chandrayaan-2 where scientists aim to demonstrate various capabilities including reaching the orbit of the moon, making a soft-landing on the lunar surface using a lander, and a rover coming out of the lander to study the surface of the moon.

According to scientists, after the lift-off at 2.35 pm on Friday, around 16 minutes after lift-off, propulsion module is expected to get separated from the rocket and would orbit the earth for about 5-6 times in an elliptical cycle with 170 km closest and 36,500 km farthest from earth moving towards the lunar orbit.

As India prepares for its third lunar mission, popular actors Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, and Suniel Shetty have also taken to social media to express their support and admiration for ISRO scientists and the country.

Suniel Shetty conveyed his wishes for "astronomical" success to ISRO, while Akshay Kumar emphasized that it is a moment to rise. The highly anticipated launch of Chandrayaan 3 will take place on Friday at 2:35 pm, with the "Fat boy" LVM3-M4 rocket carrying the mission to the moon.

Taking to Twitter, Suniel Shetty said, “Excitement levels reaching the MOON! Sending my virtual cheers to #Chandrayaan3 for its upcoming mission! Can't wait to witness India's tech prowess soar to new heights! May the journey be smooth, discoveries be mind-blowing, and success be astronomical!"

