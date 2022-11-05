Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  Zomato takes a dig at Twitter’s $8 fee for blue tick, gets trolled

Zomato takes a dig at Twitter’s $8 fee for blue tick, gets trolled

2 min read . 01:18 PM ISTLivemint
Zomato in its tweet says 'ok elon, how about $8 with 60% off up to $5?'

  • Sure. With 60% off your charges will be $3.2. Add $2.4 packaging & handling charges, further $2.4 as delivery charges. Total $8. Hope you enjoyed the service: wrote a user.

Twitter’s new head Elon Musk has introduced a monthly fee of $8 for users who want to get a blue tick for their account. Musk defends the fee saying that the move was "essential to defeat spam/scam". Now, food delivery platform Zomato is taking a dig at the verification fee. The company shared the post that reads 'ok elon, how about $8 with 60% off up to $5?’.

Now, the tweet clearly criticizes Elon Musk’s decision to charge an $8 fee for getting a verified account on Twitter. Zomato offers regular discounts to its customers via coupons and more.

The 60% discount offered by Zomato in its tweet, however, itself became a subject for Twitter users to troll Zomato.

Commenting on Zomato’s tweet, a user replied “Sure. With 60% off your charges will be $3.2. Add $2.4 packaging & handling charges, further $2.4 as delivery charges. Total $8. Hope you enjoyed the service".

“$8 dollar with 60% off upto $5. And now add convenience fee and delivery fee and also donation for corona warriors. guys also don't forget about cutlery... Thank you sum total is $10 now", wrote another user.

“@zomato and then adding a delivery charge of another 8$ to end up at 13$. Nice", said another Twitter user.

“Dear @zomato hope you do know, an upto discount is offered when there is price differential. A fixed price has a fixed discount, you dont need to add upto clause to it. Oh but how would you know who gives 60% discount and adds what not charges to nullify that discount", commented a user.

Meanwhile, after firing top executives, Twitter has laid off employees across geographies and departments. Twitter employees globally received an email at around 4am IST on 4 November, informing them that they will lose access to Twitter’s internal systems, like Slack, emails etc., if their role is impacted by the downsizing. The company has reportedly let go of almost all of the company’s India team. It had nearly 250 employees in India.

