Zomato takes a dig at Twitter’s $8 fee for blue tick, gets trolled

Twitter’s new head Elon Musk has introduced a monthly fee of $8 for users who want to get a blue tick for their account. Musk defends the fee saying that the move was "essential to defeat spam/scam". Now, food delivery platform Zomato is taking a dig at the verification fee. The company shared the post that reads 'ok elon, how about $8 with 60% off up to $5?’.

