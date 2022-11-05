Zomato takes a dig at Twitter’s $8 fee for blue tick, gets trolled

Twitter’s new head Elon Musk has introduced a monthly fee of $8 for users who want to get a blue tick for their account. Musk defends the fee saying that the move was "essential to defeat spam/scam". Now, food delivery platform Zomato is taking a dig at the verification fee. The company shared the post that reads 'ok elon, how about $8 with 60% off up to $5?’.
Now, the tweet clearly criticizes Elon Musk’s decision to charge an $8 fee for getting a verified account on Twitter. Zomato offers regular discounts to its customers via coupons and more.
The 60% discount offered by Zomato in its tweet, however, itself became a subject for Twitter users to troll Zomato.
Commenting on Zomato’s tweet, a user replied “Sure. With 60% off your charges will be $3.2. Add $2.4 packaging & handling charges, further $2.4 as delivery charges. Total $8. Hope you enjoyed the service".
“$8 dollar with 60% off upto $5. And now add convenience fee and delivery fee and also donation for corona warriors. guys also don't forget about cutlery... Thank you sum total is $10 now", wrote another user.
“@zomato and then adding a delivery charge of another 8$ to end up at 13$. Nice", said another Twitter user.
“Dear @zomato hope you do know, an upto discount is offered when there is price differential. A fixed price has a fixed discount, you dont need to add upto clause to it. Oh but how would you know who gives 60% discount and adds what not charges to nullify that discount", commented a user.