Zoom announces end of Support for THESE iOS versions. Check, is your device impacted?
Zoom unveils updates to enhance performance on various devices but will no longer support older iOS versions, requiring iOS 13 or newer for app updates.
In its latest release, video conferencing giant Zoom has unveiled a series of updates and improvements aimed at optimizing performance on various devices, including Windows and other platforms. However, the company has simultaneously announced that it will no longer support older iOS versions, leading to potential compatibility issues for some iPhone users.