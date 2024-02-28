Zoom announces end of Support for THESE iOS versions. Check, is your device impacted?

Zoom unveils updates to enhance performance on various devices but will no longer support older iOS versions, requiring iOS 13 or newer for app updates.

In its latest release, video conferencing giant Zoom has unveiled a series of updates and improvements aimed at optimizing performance on various devices, including Windows and other platforms. However, the company has simultaneously announced that it will no longer support older iOS versions, leading to potential compatibility issues for some iPhone users.

According to Zoom's recent statement, the upcoming changes will require iOS users to have devices running iOS 13 or newer versions to continue receiving app updates. This means that iPhone and iPad users who are unable to upgrade their devices to iOS 13 will no longer be able to utilize the Zoom app.

As per the company, the move comes as part of Zoom's commitment to enhancing functionality and bolstering security measures. The company emphasized the need for users to keep their software up to date, stating, "With next month's planned release, iOS users will need to upgrade to iOS 13 or higher to continue to receive additional Zoom app updates."

The affected iOS versions include 11 and 12, which were introduced in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Zoom considers these versions outdated and is encouraging users to stay current with their software for an uninterrupted Zoom experience.

This decision may pose challenges for individuals relying on older hardware, as they now face the dilemma of either updating their iOS version or opting for a new device to continue enjoying the Zoom app and its future updates. As the digital landscape evolves, software developers often implement changes to align with the latest technologies and security standards, prompting users to adapt accordingly.

Zoom's move reflects an industry-wide trend where companies prioritize current software environments to ensure optimal performance, improved features, and heightened security for users.

