Zoom crash leaves students, businesses scrambling on crucial day

Zoom’s downtime demonstrates how the stakes of technology glitches have changed during the Covid-19 pandemic, when people have to remain home to reduce the spread of the virus. In the past, occasional outages might have prevented people from updating their social media status or seeing friends’ new posts at worst. But now, communications tools dictate whether children can learn and employees can work. In the coming weeks, millions more kids in the U.S. will be going back to school online, in person or through a hybrid of the two -- putting additional stress on Zoom and other videoconferencing tools.