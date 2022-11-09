Zoom diversifies portfolio, announces Zoom email and Calendar: All details

Zoom, a video conferencing platform, announces its plan to roll out calendar and email services. Recently, the platform stated in a blog post that Zoom is soon going to launch Zoom mail and Calendar services. Users of Zoom in the US and Canada with Zoom One Pro and Zoom Standard Pro will be able to set up an email account on Zoom with no additional cost.
Zoom, a video conferencing platform, announces its plan to roll out calendar and email services. Recently, the platform stated in a blog post that Zoom is soon going to launch Zoom mail and Calendar services. Users of Zoom in the US and Canada with Zoom One Pro and Zoom Standard Pro will be able to set up an email account on Zoom with no additional cost.
Oded Gal, Chief Product Officer at Zoom said in a blog post that the email experience in the Zoom app is designed to bring all communication into Zoom via popular email services, plus Meetings, Phone, Whiteboard and Team Chat.
Oded Gal, Chief Product Officer at Zoom said in a blog post that the email experience in the Zoom app is designed to bring all communication into Zoom via popular email services, plus Meetings, Phone, Whiteboard and Team Chat.
“Users will be able to connect their existing third-party email services to the Zoom app. Further, users will be able to copy an email message to a team chat or channel to continue collaboration. Not just that Zoom is also launching it own Zoom Mail and Calendar services, Zoom users in the US and Canada with Zoom One Pro or Zoom Standard Pro plans will also have the ability to set up an email account hosted by Zoom at no additional cost, though the new Zoom Mail Service," Gal in the blog post.
“Users will be able to connect their existing third-party email services to the Zoom app. Further, users will be able to copy an email message to a team chat or channel to continue collaboration. Not just that Zoom is also launching it own Zoom Mail and Calendar services, Zoom users in the US and Canada with Zoom One Pro or Zoom Standard Pro plans will also have the ability to set up an email account hosted by Zoom at no additional cost, though the new Zoom Mail Service," Gal in the blog post.
According to Zoom, the Zoom Mail is created for small-to-medium businesses without dedicated IT resources who also have a requirement for privacy in their business communications, such as law firms or any business needing to share private data within their team.
According to Zoom, the Zoom Mail is created for small-to-medium businesses without dedicated IT resources who also have a requirement for privacy in their business communications, such as law firms or any business needing to share private data within their team.
Moreover, the company says that the Zoom Mail Service will offer an end-to-end encryption for emails sent directly between Zoom Mail Service users and expiring emails with access-restricted links for external recipients. Additionally, users will be able to get 15GB of email storage for Zoom Pro or Zoom United, 100GB for Zoom One Business or higher.
Moreover, the company says that the Zoom Mail Service will offer an end-to-end encryption for emails sent directly between Zoom Mail Service users and expiring emails with access-restricted links for external recipients. Additionally, users will be able to get 15GB of email storage for Zoom Pro or Zoom United, 100GB for Zoom One Business or higher.
Zoom explains that the Calendar from the company will connect scheduling workflows from popular calendar services to Zoom Meetings, Phone, and Team Chat. Users will be able to see who has- joined meetings right from the Zoom Calendar sidebar. Interestingly, they can also schedule a Zoom Phone call or Zoom Meeting from Calendar