Zoom doesn’t comply with GDPR, says German privacy watchdog

The popular video conferencing tool had amassed millions of users after the pandemic led to lockdowns in various countries. At the time, Zoom ran into trouble with governments, regulators, and others, who found the platform lacking security. The company, in turn, announced plans to focus specifically on security, saying that it never imagined a boom like this and was hence unprepared. To its credit, Zoom has announced fixes to many known issues, though the platform is still not preferred by many governments, including in India.