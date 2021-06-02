Zoom is getting back to business

While Zoom’s zippy video-communications platform made the company into the Covid-19 pandemic’s superstar, being synonymous with virtual cocktail parties and other oddities over the past year has its drawbacks. Business for the company has continued to soar, but few stocks have had it rougher in the so-called recovery trade. Zoom’s share price has sunk 35% since Pfizer reported a vaccine breakthrough Nov. 9. The Nasdaq Composite—home to many other pandemic-boosted names—has gained 15% in value since then.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in