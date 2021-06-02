Zoom is getting back to business
- Sharp focus on enterprise customers and new services should ease post-pandemic transition
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Sometimes, being a verb isn’t all it is cracked up to be, as Zoom Video Communications can attest.
While Zoom’s zippy video-communications platform made the company into the Covid-19 pandemic’s superstar, being synonymous with virtual cocktail parties and other oddities over the past year has its drawbacks. Business for the company has continued to soar, but few stocks have had it rougher in the so-called recovery trade. Zoom’s share price has sunk 35% since Pfizer reported a vaccine breakthrough Nov. 9. The Nasdaq Composite—home to many other pandemic-boosted names—has gained 15% in value since then.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!