Video communications platform Zoom on Wednesday introduced filters, a feature popular with social media apps like Instagram and Snapchat. Just like the social media apps, Zoom users will now be able to use filters, that add effects to their face and background, from simple add-ons to those that change the entire appearance.

While the filters and reactions are features more suited to casual conversations, Zoom has also introduced noise cancellation feature, which is more relevant for professional meetings. The new algorithm allows the app to detect and cancel the background noise. “The high suppression feature gives distraction-free audio for important meetings and presentations so one can sound their best," the company said in a blog post.

Noise cancellation is increasingly becoming an important feature for video collaboration platforms, as more people manage work through them. Both Microsoft and Google, Zoom’s main competitors, have added this feature to their platforms as well. Microsoft’s video collaboration tool is called Teams, while Google has been making Meet as ubiquitous as possible across its G-Suite services.

Zoom though has been the outright winner during the pandemic, gaining millions of new users in a matter of months. The company’s valuation has grown dramatically and it has proceeded to expand its operations too. The company announced a new technology center in Bengaluru last month, which is part of its expansion plans for India.

In fact, Zoom has even put out at least 10 new job postings for engineers and other employees who will work at the tech center. The jobs are for remote working right now, but the listings specify that they’re meant for the Bengaluru expansion.

Zoom has also suffered its share of controversy, with various governments banning its usage for official purposes due to security reasons. The recently held antitrust hearing in the United States (US), which put high-profile chief executives Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai and Jeff Bezos on the stand, used Cisco’s WebEx solution, which is also amongst Zoom’s primary competitors worldwide.

