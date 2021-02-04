Zoom launches tools focused on post-lockdown health, safety

Zoom launches tools focused on post-lockdown health, safety3 min read . 12:15 PM IST
- ‘In the post-pandemic era, work has changed forever,’ Zoom CIO Harry Moseley says
Zoom Video Communications Inc. on Wednesday announced new features aimed in part at helping information-technology leaders manage the health and safety of employees who are gradually returning to the physical office.
Some of the features work with hardware designed for Zoom’s videoconferencing platform. They include a remote receptionist who greets people arriving at a physical office. Another tool can monitor how many people are in a physical meeting room at the same time.
