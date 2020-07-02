On 25 March, when India went under lockdown, businesses and organisations struggled for a long time to find ways to get together for important virtual meetings. That’s when video conferencing applications like Zoom gained immense popularity. However, there were plenty of safety issues plaguing the platform.

On 1 April, the company pledged to make a number of enhancements to address security and privacy issues rampant on the platform. Zoom announced a 90-day program where the company would pause work on any feature that is not related to the safety and security on the app. On 1 July, the company completed these 90 days and the company CEO, Eric S. Yuan released a public report of what the company had achieved in the designated period.

The 90-day freeze on development of all features not related to privacy, safety, or security was put in place to focus all engineering and product resources in the direction of safety. The company chief claims that they released over 100 features in the period.

These features included AES 256 GCM encryption (available to all users, free and paid), UI update, Report a User and changes in Meeting defaults (password, waiting room, and limited screen sharing).

Other features that were introduced included host’s ability to disable multiple device login, unmute consent, cloud recording expiration, tighter Zoom Chat controls, and more

Acquired Keybase. The company also started building end-to-end encryption (for all users, free and paid) and offered customized data routing by geography

Post this 90-day period, the company has claimed that they will put mechanisms in place to make sure that security and privacy remain a priority in each phase of their product and feature development

